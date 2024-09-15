The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Trading 0.7% Higher

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.85 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 430,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 550,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.25).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £692.55 million, a PE ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.