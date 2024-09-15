The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Trading 0.7% Higher

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.85 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 430,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 550,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.25).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £692.55 million, a PE ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
