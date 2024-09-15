The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:GDL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $8.15.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
