The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GYM stock opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.36. The stock has a market cap of £274.99 million, a PE ratio of -15,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

