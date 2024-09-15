The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOIIW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

