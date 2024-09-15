The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Reduced by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

