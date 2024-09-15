The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.