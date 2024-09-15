The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

