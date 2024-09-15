Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUMI opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

About Themes Gold Miners ETF

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

