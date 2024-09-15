Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Themes Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUMI opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $37.75.
About Themes Gold Miners ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Gold Miners ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.