Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Themes Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGMI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50. Themes Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

