Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0605 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $404.13 million and $9.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,681,683,526 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

