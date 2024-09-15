Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 27,701 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $62,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 718,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.39 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.