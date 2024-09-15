Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 31,923 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 3.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

