Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 42,424 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FOX worth $54,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FOX by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

