Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $48,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

