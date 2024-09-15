Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

TGT stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.