Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Up 2.0 %
TGT stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
