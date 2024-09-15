Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $106.52 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.37% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $106,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

BIO stock opened at $326.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $384.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.