Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $74.55 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 308,110 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $74,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

