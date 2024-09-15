Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,149 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 136,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ODP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $986.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $58.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

