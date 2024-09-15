Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,704 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.22% of AGNC Investment worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,509,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.