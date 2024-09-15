Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 817.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.