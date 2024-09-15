Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 212,497 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 212,497 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Williams Companies worth $87,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

