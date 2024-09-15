Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.46% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $241,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,501,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,725.49 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,753.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,763.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.44.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
