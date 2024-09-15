Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,948 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.46% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $241,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,501,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,725.49 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,753.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,763.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

