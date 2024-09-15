Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 76,553 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,553 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.00% of Liberty Global worth $66,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 447,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,324 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.