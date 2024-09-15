Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,507,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,898,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,703.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

