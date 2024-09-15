Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

