Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNI opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

