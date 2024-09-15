Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

