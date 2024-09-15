Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

