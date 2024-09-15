Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.52. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

