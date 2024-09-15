Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.7% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $186.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $282.11.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

