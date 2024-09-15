Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,633 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.