Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,357 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FI stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.