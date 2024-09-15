Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

