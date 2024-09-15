Threshold Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $217.38 million and $3.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.47 or 1.00019344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02186072 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,199,477.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.