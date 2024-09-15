Threshold (T) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.39 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Threshold has a total market cap of $221.20 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,046.63 or 0.99906934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02186072 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,199,477.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

