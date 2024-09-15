Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 263,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunder Power Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,302. Thunder Power has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69.

Thunder Power Company Profile

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

