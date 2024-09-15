Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 263,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thunder Power Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,302. Thunder Power has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69.
Thunder Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thunder Power
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.