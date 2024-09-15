Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 3,474,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,128,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 871,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.