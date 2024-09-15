Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 3,474,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,128,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Tilray Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
