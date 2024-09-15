Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 172.08% and a negative net margin of 606.47%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.