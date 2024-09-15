Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.75. Toho Gas has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$18.75.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

