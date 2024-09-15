Toncoin 1-Day Volume Hits $190.63 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.11 billion and approximately $190.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00009292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,242.61 or 1.00006534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,852,630 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,834,881.691936 with 2,532,991,201.678113 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.71571365 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 554 active market(s) with $192,955,672.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

