Toncoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $215.72 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00009328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $19.00 billion and $215.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,563.96 or 0.99838731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,861,340 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,834,881.691936 with 2,532,991,201.678113 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.71571365 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 554 active market(s) with $192,955,672.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.