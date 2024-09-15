Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 2,492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Shares of TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.
About Tongcheng Travel
