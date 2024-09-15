Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 2,492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Shares of TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

