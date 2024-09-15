Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,422.0 days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.97.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
