Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,422.0 days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Toyo Tire has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

Toyo Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.