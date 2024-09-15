Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,005,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,277. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
