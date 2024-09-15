Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James T. Treace purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,708.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace acquired 85,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

