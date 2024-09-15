Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Triumph Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

