U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

