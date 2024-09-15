UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 910.0 days.

UBE Price Performance

OTCMKTS UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during trading on Friday. UBE has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Get UBE alerts:

UBE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.