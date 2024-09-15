UDR (NYSE:UDR) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

