United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Trading Halts Explained
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.